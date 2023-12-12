  Andrew Gaug  - Shawnee

New Shawnee City Council approves previously rejected commission nominee

New Shawnee Mayor Mickey Sandifer renominated Paul Goode to the Shawnee Planning Commission.

Shawnee Mayor Mickey Sandifer (center, holding gavel) celebrates being sworn in on Monday night. Photo credit Andrew Gaug.

At the first meeting of the new Shawnee City Council and new mayor Monday, the governing body confirmed the appointment of a planning commissioner whose nomination had been held up by the previous council.

Originally nominated by former mayor Michelle Distler, Paul Goode II was unanimously approved by the council on Monday 8-0 to fill a vacancy on the Shawnee Planning Commission.

The move fills out the city’s planning commission for the first time in nearly six months.

