If you hated the last Kansas license plate design, here’s your chance to vote for a new one

Five options for a new Kansas license plate design.

The five proposed license plate designs for the new official Kansas state plate.

By Kylie Cameron 

Kansans have five proposed license plate designs to choose from for their new official state plate.

The state is beginning to phase out its current embossed plates to address safety concerns.