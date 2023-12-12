Healthy eatery Modern Market opens in Prairie Village

Their menu includes sandwiches, soups, salads and bowls — such as blueberry pesto sandwiches, jerk tuna salads and curry salmon bowls.
In addition to lunch items, Modern Market Eatery also offers “sweet treats” like waffles and gluten-free cookies.
This is Johnson County’s first Modern Market
It’s also the first in the wider Kansas City metro for the Colorado-based company.
Across state lines, there’s another Modern Market Eatery in the works in Kansas City’s Power & Light district.
Thrive Restaurant Group, the Wichita-based franchisee of Modern Market Eatery, also owns Johnson County’s only HomeGrown breakfast eatery in Leawood — along with two others on the Missouri side of the Kansas City metro area.
I'm a native of Tulsa, Okla., but have been living in Kansas since I moved here to attend KU, where I earned my degree in journalism. Prior to joining the Post, I did work for The Pitch, the Eudora Times, the North Dakota Newspaper Association and KTUL in Tulsa.
