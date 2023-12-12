  Lucie Krisman  - Prairie Village

Healthy eatery Modern Market opens in Prairie Village

Modern Market Eatery

Photo via Modern Market Eatery Facebook page.

Correction: A previous version of this story mistakenly stated that Modern Market Eatery was next to Dottie’s Boutique. The eatery occupies the same space where Dottie’s once operated. 

A “farm-fresh” eatery has officially opened its doors in Prairie Village.

Modern Market Eatery marked its grand opening at the Corinth Square shopping complex this week.

Hi! I'm Lucie Krisman, and I cover the city of Leawood and the Blue Valley School District for the Post.

My work reporting on local government and the local business community is made possible by the support of our subscribers. To the more than 7,000 of you who already subscribe: THANK YOU!If you aren't a subscriber yet, please support our work by trying one today — your first month is just $1

Here's a little about me and my background:

I'm a native of Tulsa, Okla., but have been living in Kansas since I moved here to attend KU, where I earned my degree in journalism. Prior to joining the Post, I did work for The Pitch, the Eudora Times, the North Dakota Newspaper Association and KTUL in Tulsa.