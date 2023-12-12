Los Gallitos owner Nereyda Torres (center, red shirt and jeans) with her staff. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.
Los Gallitos opened in late November
Owner Nereyda Torres said Los Gallitos, named after the affectionate nickname she has given her twin sons, said the restaurant officially opened on Nov. 27.
Torres, who previously told the Post opening her own restaurant was her dream, said she’s glad to finally be up and running.
She said her favorite part about being open is that she makes the final decisions for Los Gallitos.
“It’s very good [to be open],” Torres said. “I’m very excited. It’s very busy.”
The community is embracing Los Gallitos
Jenny Bustos-Gomez, the director of operations at Los Gallitos, said prior to opening, people would drive by or poke their heads in asking if the restaurant had opened yet.
Bustos-Gomez and Torres agree that customers’ reactions have been overwhelmingly positive so far.
“They (the customers) say, ‘Thanks for opening, I waited so long,’” Torres said.
The standout dishes for customers so far are the fish tacos and the parrilladas, a plate big enough for two people that features different types of meats, vegetables and sides.
The main seating area inside Los Gallitos, which formerly housed Salsa Grill Cantina. Photo credit Juliana Garcia Here is when you can visit Los Gallitos
The Mexican restaurant is open from Sunday to Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
It is open for an extra hour on Friday and Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Bustos-Gomez said daily specials and happy hours started on Dec. 6, as well, and more information about those can be found on
Facebook. “Come on in, we’re ready,” Bustos-Gomez said.
