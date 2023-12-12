  Juliana Garcia  - Mission

Los Gallitos Fresh Mexican Grill opens in Mission space once occupied by local favorite

Los Gallitos Fresh Mexican Grill owner and staff.

Los Gallitos owner Nereyda Torres (center, red shirt and jeans) with her staff. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.

Los Gallitos Fresh Mexican Grill is officially open for business in Mission.

The new restaurant has taken over the space formerly occupied by beloved local favorite Salsa Grill Cantina, 6508 Martway St.

After two decades in business in Mission, Salsa Grill Cantina closed earlier this year.

