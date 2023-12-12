It’s Tuesday, Dec. 12, Shawnee Mission!
☀️ Today’s forecast: Sunny during the day with increasing clouds tonight. High: 45. Low: 33.
🚨 One thing to know
A former USD 232 teacher facing six felony counts of unlawful sexual relations with students was denied a request to be let off of house arrest.
🗓 Public meetings Tuesday
- Leawood Planning Commission, 6 p.m. [View agenda]
- Prairie Village Diversity Committee, 4 p.m. [View agenda]
🚀 Post’s top stories since Monday
- Olathe OKs new bell schedule for next school year
- Beleaguered Olathe school board member Brian Connell resigns
- State says JoCo should destroy old ballots, but sheriff wants them kept
- USD 232 in De Soto adopts open enrollment policy
- Overland Park teen collects 540 winter coats for Eagle Scout project
📸 A thousand words
Over the weekend, Santa Claus made a special trip to the Shawne Police Department. He spent some time with several children, who had breakfast with him and shared their Christmas wishes. Photo via Shawnee Police Department Facebook page.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8.50 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $85 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1