A former USD 232 teacher facing six felony counts of unlawful sexual relations with students was denied a request to be let off of house arrest.

On Monday in Johnson County District Court, Keil Hileman was denied a motion for bond modification seeking to remove his house arrest requirement.

However, under an order issued by Judge Neil Foth, Hileman will be allowed to leave his home for events such as job interviews or church, but those trips must be approved by his house arrest officer.

Hileman was a longtime teacher at Monticello Trails Middle School. He earned plaudits, including national media coverage, during his career for his interactive Museum Connections course that featured his classroom filled with hundreds of historical artifacts.

His alleged crimes occurred between June 2017 and October 2022, according to court documents. For each of the charges, Hileman is accused of engaging in “consensual lewd fondling or touching with a person 16 or more years old.”

A plea hearing for Hileman is set for 11 a.m. on Feb. 13, 2024, in Johnson County District Court.