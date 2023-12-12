  Andrew Gaug  - JoCo Notes

JoCo Notes: Judge denies former USD 232 teacher’s motion to end house arrest

Keil Hileman is now in custody.

Keil Hileman. Image courtesy of Johnson County Sheriff's Office.

A former USD 232 teacher facing six felony counts of unlawful sexual relations with students was denied a request to be let off of house arrest.

  1. Olathe OKs new bell schedule for next school year
  2. Beleaguered Olathe school board member Brian Connell resigns
  3. State says JoCo should destroy old ballots, but sheriff wants them kept
  4. USD 232 in De Soto adopts open enrollment policy
  5. Overland Park teen collects 540 winter coats for Eagle Scout project

Over the weekend, Santa Claus made a special trip to the Shawne Police Department. He spent some time with several children, who had breakfast with him and shared their Christmas wishes. Photo via Shawnee Police Department Facebook page.

Santa Claus

