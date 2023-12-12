  A message from Fountain Mortgage  - Sponsored posts

Homebody Finance: How less money down can help you get your dream home

If you are rich, you don’t need to read the rest of this post. For everyone that is not rich, and thinking about buying a home this spring, please keep reading. First let me pose a question; would you rather live in a house that is almost exactly what you want or would you rather have a house payment that’s lowered by about $100 per month?

Here is the reason why I ask that question. I think that too often buyers get caught up in making sure they have the lowest house payment possible. In many cases to help achieve this, buyers will put down more money at closing which reduces the amount financed. While this can certainly be a good idea, I want to examine what may be sacrificed; the enjoyment of making your house a home.

I often tell first-time buyers the story of my first home purchase. I targeted a loan amount and payment I wanted and closed without much stress. I was excited to get into the house. It wasn’t long before I wanted to do some improvements; redo the bathroom, refinish kitchen cabinets, put in a privacy fence, widen a doorway … etc., but one thing was missing. I spent most of my money buying the house!