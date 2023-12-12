  Mike Frizzell  - Crashes

Driver injured in dump truck crash on I-435 ramp in Leawood

A dump truck rolled over on the ramp from eastbound I-435 to State Line Road on Tuesday afternoon.

A dump truck rolled over on the ramp from eastbound I-435 to State Line Road on Tuesday afternoon. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.

A 48-year-old Kansas City, Kansas, man was injured when his dump truck rolled onto its side early Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 435 in Leawood.

Leawood police, firefighters, Johnson County Med-Act paramedics and Kansas Highway Patrol troopers responded to the exit ramp from eastbound I-435 to State Line Road just before 12:30 p.m.

Police arrived to report a dump truck on its side with its load spilled onto the exit ramp.