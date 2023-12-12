Driver injured in dump truck crash on I-435 ramp in Leawood

Police arrived to report a dump truck on its side with its load spilled onto the exit ramp.

Leawood police, firefighters, Johnson County Med-Act paramedics and Kansas Highway Patrol troopers responded to the exit ramp from eastbound I-435 to State Line Road just before 12:30 p.m.

A 48-year-old Kansas City, Kansas, man was injured when his dump truck rolled onto its side early Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 435 in Leawood.

Highway Patrol troopers say that the 2006 GMC dump truck was eastbound on I-435 and exiting to State Line Road when the crash happened.

“Vehicle one [dump truck] made an avoidance maneuver to avoid an unknown vehicle,” the Highway Patrol’s online crash log says. “Driver one lost control, and vehicle one rolled on its side.”

The vehicle that the dump truck was trying to avoid hitting did not stop.

Johnson County Med-Act transported the driver to a nearby hospital with a minor leg injury.

Troopers closed the exit ramp as they investigated the crash.

Tow trucks and the Kansas Department of Transportation cleaned up the crashed truck and the spilled load.

The exit ramp to State Line Road reopened just before 2:45 p.m.

Mike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News.