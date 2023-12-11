  Andrew Gaug  - Unified School District No. 232

USD 232 in De Soto adopts open enrollment policy

Mill Valley High School first day

Mill Valley High students. File photo.

After months of discussions, the USD 232 in De Soto Board of Education adopted the state’s open enrollment policy.

In a meeting on Dec. 4, the school board voted 6-1 to adopt the state’s mandated nonresident student enrollment policy. Outgoing board member Bill Fletcher cast the dissenting vote. No board member offered commentary on the policy before voting.

