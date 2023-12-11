  A message from JCCC  - Sponsored posts

Updates from Johnson County Community College: 2023 at JCCC

The No. 2 ranked women’s basketball team is enjoying a home court win streak.

The variety of students we serve at JCCC is impressive, as are their experiences. We recently recapped 2023 in a “wrapped” social post, and many of the data points prove how JCCC lives out its mission to inspire learning to transform lives and strengthen communities.

In 2023, JCCC:

  • Enrolled 28,178 credit students in at least one class.
  • Enabled 17,899 community members to gain workplace skills or enjoy a new interest or hobby through Workforce Development and Continuing Education courses.
  • Awarded college credits to 7,654 high school students through programs like College Now, which allows area students to earn JCCC college credit for courses they take in their high school classrooms.

Our students’ goals vary

Our students study a broad range of topics and programs. We help educate tomorrow’s writers, nurses, welders, dental hygienists, plumbers, railroad conductors, automotive technicians, web developers, designers, respiratory therapists, scientists, teachers, paralegals, chefs, executive assistants, emergency medical technicians, firefighters, police officers, florists, historians, artists, musicians, mathematicians, actors, hotel managers and more.