Updates from Johnson County Community College: 2023 at JCCC

Our students study a broad range of topics and programs . We help educate tomorrow’s writers, nurses, welders, dental hygienists, plumbers, railroad conductors, automotive technicians, web developers, designers, respiratory therapists, scientists, teachers, paralegals, chefs, executive assistants, emergency medical technicians, firefighters, police officers, florists, historians, artists, musicians, mathematicians, actors, hotel managers and more.

The variety of students we serve at JCCC is impressive, as are their experiences. We recently recapped 2023 in a “wrapped” social post, and many of the data points prove how JCCC lives out its mission to inspire learning to transform lives and strengthen communities.

They pursue majors across all our academic divisions — and in 2023, our top five majors by division were:

Arts, Design, Humanities and Social Sciences

Business

Career and Tech Education

Communications, English and Journalism

Health Care, Wellness and Public Service

Our students learn in face-to-face traditional classrooms on our campuses, as well as in hybrid classes with on-campus meetings and online sessions; online hybrid courses that meet online at a specific date and time; hyflex courses that allow a student to choose online or on campus meetings; and fully online courses that allow them ultimate schedule flexibility.

They earn associate degrees, certificates and certifications as well as credits for courses approved for seamless transfer to other higher education institutions, where they can pursue bachelor’s degrees and other advanced educational credentials.

JCCC students call many places home

While many of our students call Johnson County home, our student body includes folks who come from 71 of the 105 Kansas counties — and from 44 states.

The top 10 Kansas counties represented:

Johnson

Douglas

Wyandotte

Miami

Leavenworth

Shawnee

Franklin

Sedgwick

Riley

Linn

The top 10 states JCCC students call home:

Kansas

Missouri

Texas

Illinois

Washington

Minnesota

Nebraska

Colorado

Oklahoma

Montana

Additionally, JCCC welcomed 1,097 international and immigrant students from 108 countries. The top 10 countries represented in our student body for 2023 were:

Mexico

Algeria

India

Ethiopia

China

Brazil

Pakistan

Nigeria

Korea

Colombia

JCCC students grow outside the classroom

In addition to attending high-quality, affordable classes, JCCC students also enjoy a rich campus life full of activities and options. They attend information fairs, job fairs, live theatre performances, annual Cav Kickoff and Cav Craze events, poster symposiums and bake sales.

They join clubs, support organizations, hear from local, regional and national speakers and raise funds and awareness for dozens of causes.

And they cheer on the Cavalier athletes who play men’s basketball, baseball and soccer and women’s basketball, volleyball, soccer and softball. In Fall 2023, JCCC students followed the men’s soccer team through a winning 11-5-3 season, and the men’s basketball team is currently ranked No. 2 in the division. In Fall 2023, women’s soccer completed their first season in NJCAA Division II with an 18-4-2 record, and the 2023 Lady Cavalier volleyball team ended their Fall 2023 season with a third-place finish at the 2023 NJCAA D-II Volleyball Championship. The women’s basketball team is ranked No. 2 and is enjoying a home court win streak of almost 60 games.