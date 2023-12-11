  Shawnee Mission Post Sponsor  - Sponsored posts

Strategies for mental well-being during the holidays

The holidays can be a time for love and laughter, connecting with friends and family, and celebrating. But this time of year can also be a time for significant stress. Maybe coping with family dynamics is a major stressor for you, or you get anxious when you feel short on time. 

Whatever causes stress during the holidays, there are ways to help manage it and prioritize your mental well-being.

5 tips for managing holiday stress

Since this is one of the busiest times of the year, we’re sharing five strategies to help you navigate seasonal stress: