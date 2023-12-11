  Kyle Palmer  - Crashes

Man accused of causing crash that killed Lenexa boy now charged with murder

Johnson County Courthouse. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.

A Kansas City, Kansas, accused of causing a crash earlier this month that killed a Lenexa boy has now been charged with second degree murder.

Two charges against Matthew Jacobo, 25, were amended Monday following the death late last week of Nolan Davidson, who was critically injured after the crash near Johnson Drive and Bell Road in Shawnee on Friday, Dec. 1.

Jacobo was originally charged on Monday, Dec. 4, as Davidson, 9, remained hospitalized in critical condition.

