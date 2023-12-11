Two charges against Matthew Jacobo, 25, were amended Monday following the death late last week of Nolan Davidson, who was critically injured after the crash near Johnson Drive and Bell Road in Shawnee on Friday, Dec. 1.
Jacobo was originally charged on Monday, Dec. 4, as Davidson, 9, remained hospitalized in critical condition.
On Friday, Davidson’s family announced he had died as a result of injuries he suffered when a truck allegedly driven by Jacobo plowed into his family’s car, leaving him with multiple facial and skull fractures and swelling of the brain.
A charge of felony driving under the influence aggravated battery with great bodily harm was amended to second degree murder on Monday.
Another charge of leaving the scene of an accident that caused great bodily harm, a felony, was amended to leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in death.
Jacobo also faces a misdemeanor charge of possession of a firearm while under the influence.
He remains in custody at the Johnson County Adult Detention Center in New Century with a bond set at $1 million.
His next court appearance is set for Thursday, Dec. 14.
Meanwhile, the Davidson family has announced a celebration of life for Nolan this Thursday at 4 p.m. at Westside Family Church, 8500 Woodsonia Dr., in Lenexa.
Attendees are invited to wear their favorite sports jersey or the color blue to celebrate Nolan’s “athletic spirit that he infused into our lives.”
Prior to joining the Post in 2020, I served as News Director for KCUR. I got my start in journalism at the University of Missouri, where I worked for KBIA, mid-Missouri's NPR affiliate. After college, I spent 10 years as a teacher and went on to get a master's degree in education policy from Stanford University.
