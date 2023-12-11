  Andrew Gaug  - Overland Park

Overland Park teen collects 540 winter coats for Eagle Scout project

Grant Pomianek

Grant Pomianek poses with coats he helped collect for low-income families. Photo via Johnson County Christmas Bureau Facebook page.

An Overland Park teenager gathered 540 winter coats as part of his Eagle Scout project.

In late November, Grant Pomianek, a Boy Scout and freshman at St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Overland Park, filled a hitch trailer with winter outerwear for low-income families.

He donated them to the Johnson County Christmas Bureau, a nonprofit, non-denominational agency that aims to make the holidays brighter for low-income families.

