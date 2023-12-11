Overland Park plans to open all of its outdoor pools for the 2024 summer season.
Last week, Jermel Stevenson, Overland Park’s director of parks and recreation, told the Overland Park City Council Community Development Committee that the city expects to welcome swimmers to all four of its outdoor neighborhood and community pools this coming year.
Overland Park usually opens its pools for the season over Memorial Day weekend and closes them Labor Day weekend.
