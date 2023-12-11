  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Overland Park

Overland Park set to open all of its outdoor pools for summer 2024

bluejacket pool overland park pools open 2024

Overland Park intends to open all of its pools in the summer of 2024, including Bluejacket Pool. Photo via the city of Overland Park.

Overland Park plans to open all of its outdoor pools for the 2024 summer season. 

Last week, Jermel Stevenson, Overland Park’s director of parks and recreation, told the Overland Park City Council Community Development Committee that the city expects to welcome swimmers to all four of its outdoor neighborhood and community pools this coming year. 

Overland Park usually opens its pools for the season over Memorial Day weekend and closes them Labor Day weekend. 

👋 Hi! I'm Kaylie McLaughlin, and I cover Overland Park for the Shawnee Mission Post.

The work we do every day — like going to city council meetings, covering community events and keeping tabs on local business developments — is only possible with the support of our subscribers. To our more than 7,000 subscribers: THANK YOU! 💙

If you aren't a subscriber yet, you can support our community journalism by signing up for a month of access for $1.

Here's a little about me and my background:

I grew up in Shawnee and graduated from Mill Valley in 2017. I attended Kansas State University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2021. While there, I worked for the K-State Collegian, serving as the editor-in-chief. As a student, I interned for the Wichita Eagle, the Shawnee Mission Post and KSNT in Topeka. I also contributed to the KLC Journal and the Kansas Reflector. Before joining the Post in 2023 as a full-time reporter, I worked for the Olathe Reporter.