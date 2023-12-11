fbpx

  Natasha Vyhovsky  - Olathe

Olathe OKs new bell schedule for next school year

Olathe school district is considering changes to its start and end times to address a bus driver shortage that's plagued USD 233.

Photo courtesy Shutterstock.

The Olathe School District’s is moving ahead with changing daily start and end times across elementary, middle, and high schools, largely in response to a persistent shortage of bus drivers.

The school board on Thursday voted to approve a new schedule that will take effect next school year.

The changes will shift high school instructional days forward by 20 minutes without losing any instructional time.

RELATED CONTENT

Man accused of causing crash that killed Lenexa boy now charged with murder

The next phase of Clearing at One28 is planned near Blackbob Road and 127th Street.

Olathe barely OKs incentives for mixed-use at 127th and Blackbob

Grant Pomianek

Overland Park teen collects 540 winter coats for Eagle Scout project

Mill Valley High School first day

USD 232 in De Soto adopts open enrollment policy

bluejacket pool overland park pools open 2024

Overland Park set to open all of its outdoor pools for summer 2024

Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1

Monthly Subscription

$1 for your first month, then just $8.50 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.

Try for $1
Annual Subscription

$1 for your first month, then just $85 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.

Try for $1