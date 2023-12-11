  Roxie Hammill  - Johnson County Government

State says JoCo should destroy old ballots, but sheriff wants them kept

Johnson County election workers check voters in for Aug. 2 primary.

Poll workers checking voters in at an Overland Park polling place in 2022. File photo.

County commissioners have taken the first step toward compliance with a state law that requires the destruction of ballots from past elections by voting to allow Chairman Mike Kelly to appoint two bipartisan observers to the process.

The decision approved Thursday by the county commission is limited to the appointments and does not give the go-ahead for ballots to be destroyed yet.

However, commissioners ended up discussing what had originally been listed as a consent item because of a request from the sheriff’s office to preserve the ballots.