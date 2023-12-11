Overland Park is revising its citywide parks master plan for the first time in a decade, and the public is being invited to weigh in.

The city will host a public open house Monday night from 5-7 p.m. at Matt Ross Community Center, 8101 Marty St., in which residents will be able to provide their thoughts on city parks going forward.

Residents can also share their feedback through an online survey through the end of December.

The master plan revision, dubbed Playbook OP, is billed as way to guide Overland Park’s “efforts to acquire and develop parks and greenways and enhance recreation opportunities” in the future.

You can read more about Playbook OP and the current parks master plan here.

