Foster Real Estate Report: Top 9 items to consider when purchasing your first home

Does the holiday season have you thinking about your next move? Here 9 items to consider when purchasing your first home so you can hit the ground running in 2024.

Start with your financing. Determine how much you want to spend on your next property. Most people work with a lender to discuss these options for a home mortgage. Interest rates are starting to decrease compared to what we have seen over the past year. It’s important to start this conversation now, so you can narrow down your property search. You’ll also be more serious to sellers with a preapproval letter in hand. Review the neighborhoods. Kansas City has so many wonderful neighborhoods that offer a variety of incentives. Do your research first on safety, schools, location to amenities like parks. Hire a real estate agent. A real estate agent will guide you through the process, negotiate on your behalf and provide valuable resources and contractors. They are experienced and work in this industry daily. Attend open houses. Take the opportunity to tour some open houses in the neighborhoods that you like to get an idea of the properties in that market. Review the sales contract and negotiate. Before signing any offer paperwork, carefully review the terms and conditions. If there are any areas of concern or points that you would like to negotiate, discuss them with your real estate agent and the seller. Conduct thorough property inspections. When your offer is accepted, it’s a great idea to complete property inspections. Your real estate agent will know professional inspectors if you are unfamiliar. They will do a visible inspection on the property mechanics and structure to give you a better idea on the condition of the property. Plan for additional costs. In addition to the purchase price on the property, there are often additional costs involved, such as closing costs, property taxes, and potential homeowners’ association fees. Make sure to budget for these additional expenses to avoid any surprises. Consider future resale value. While it may not be your immediate concern, it is important to consider the future resale value of the residential property you are buying. Look for properties in neighborhoods with good schools and amenities, as these factors can positively impact the property’s value over time. Take your time and don’t rush. Buying a residential property is a significant investment, so it is important to take your time and not rush into a decision. Carefully consider all aspects of the property and the buying process before making a final decision.

