Olathe barely OKs incentives for mixed-use at 127th and Blackbob

Olathe has narrowly approved an incentive plan for a mixed-use project expected to fill in the final parcels at the southwest corner of 127th Street and Black Bob Road.

Last week, a split Olathe City Council voted 4-3 to advance millions in industrial revenue bonds and a tax abatement plan for what is expected to become the next phase of the Clearing at One28 multifamily and mixed-use development.

The project will sit in the pocket of land between the existing Clearing at One28 apartments on the site of the former Olathe Public Library Indian Creek branch, a collection of long-standing commercial space and the PineCrest Townhomes. Aaron Mesmer, who is part of the development team, called this development the “hole in the doughnut.”