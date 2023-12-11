  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Olathe

Olathe barely OKs incentives for mixed-use at 127th and Blackbob

The next phase of Clearing at One28 is planned near Blackbob Road and 127th Street.

The next phase of Clearing at One28 is planned near Blackbob Road and 127th Street. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.

Olathe has narrowly approved an incentive plan for a mixed-use project expected to fill in the final parcels at the southwest corner of 127th Street and Black Bob Road.

Last week, a split Olathe City Council voted 4-3 to advance millions in industrial revenue bonds and a tax abatement plan for what is expected to become the next phase of the Clearing at One28 multifamily and mixed-use development.

The project will sit in the pocket of land between the existing Clearing at One28 apartments on the site of the former Olathe Public Library Indian Creek branch, a collection of long-standing commercial space and the PineCrest Townhomes. Aaron Mesmer, who is part of the development team, called this development the “hole in the doughnut.”

