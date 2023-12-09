Your Community: Spring 2024 Guide is out next week

Johnson County Library is pleased to announce that the Spring 2024 Guide will be available at all 14 locations next week. The Guide is your source for the latest Library information, inside you’ll find upcoming events and programs, service highlights, branch updates, Friends of Johnson County Library and Johnson County Library Foundation news. The Guide is published trimesterly in December (Spring), April (Summer) and August (Fall) and covers forthcoming events for the next four months.
Don’t miss these special features:
- Merriam Plaza Library Opening This Spring
- New Bus Route Connects Libraries
- Comprehensive Library Master Plan Progress Updates
- Treasure Found at Friends Book Sale
- Library Giving Day
The vibrant cover art for the Spring 2024 Guide is by local artist Fred Trease. Educated as a biologist and a sociologist, he started his art career in 2006 as a photographer. His style evolved to encompass digital drawings based on his science background, exploring ideas from biology, geology and cosmology. “New ways to look at familiar things. Essentially that’s what my work is about,” Trease explained. “Using the camera and tablet in different ways to shift the paradigm of daily life.” Trease will be exhibiting his art this spring at Corinth Library. See page 19 for more details.
