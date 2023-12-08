  A message from the Shawnee Mission School District  - Sponsored posts

SMSD News: Join the strategic planning process in January 2024

Shawnee Mission School District (SMSD) will begin updating its Strategic Plan in early 2024 and the entire community is invited to engage in the process. This plan will serve and guide the SMSD from 2024 through 2029. 

The district’s previous Strategic Plan covered the years 2019 through 2024. Wanda Vaughn, retired SMSD nurse and community member, served on the Steering Committee which worked to develop the plan.