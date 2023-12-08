SMSD News: Join the strategic planning process in January 2024

The district’s previous Strategic Plan covered the years 2019 through 2024. Wanda Vaughn, retired SMSD nurse and community member, served on the Steering Committee which worked to develop the plan.

Shawnee Mission School District (SMSD) will begin updating its Strategic Plan in early 2024 and the entire community is invited to engage in the process. This plan will serve and guide the SMSD from 2024 through 2029.

“Strong schools make our community stronger, and I personally want to do everything I can to keep it that way for the cities we live in and for our students and educators,” she explained.

The success of this plan depends on broad community input, as well as individuals willing to serve on committees and action teams.

“Part of the reason why this process was so successful previously is we had so many in our community involved,” noted Jill Johnson, NEA-Shawnee Mission President and Shawnee Mission East math teacher. “Educators, students, community members, and parents all brought important perspectives, experiences, and expertise to the process. That is what will make the process so successful this time.”

Since the first Strategic Plan was developed, the SMSD has had a district-wide focus on the objective that each student will have a personalized learning plan that will prepare them for college and career with the interpersonal skills they need for life success.

“It’s been exciting to see a lot of progress,” noted Jonathan Ferrell, Mill Creek Elementary School Principal and Steering Committee member. “Our students have developed personalized learning plans and they are all working on gaining Real World Learning experiences to prepare them for college and career.”

There are many ways community members, family members, educators, staff, and students can prepare to engage in the process in 2024:

Consider applying for the Steering Committee or an Action Team. Applications to serve on the Steering Committee will be open on January 4, 2024 and remain open through January 12, 2024. Action Teams will be established in early March 2024. The Steering Committee represents school and district communities, oversees the strategic plan work, and develops the core elements of the Plan. Action Teams will develop action plans to support district strategies and objectives.

Provide your input in a ThoughtExchange. ThoughtExchange provides individuals with a chance to respond to an open-ended question, consider and assign stars to ideas shared by others, and learn what is important to those contributing input. The ThoughtExchange opportunity will be provided in January.

Watch for Strategic Plan information and updates on www.smsd.org .

Shawnee Mission’s Strategic Plan work reflects an ongoing commitment by our community to support student success. The plan serves as a road map, giving clarity to our destination and the pathway to get there.

“I thank everyone for thinking about how they might contribute to our next Strategic Plan update, and for their ongoing commitment to our schools,” Superintendent Dr. Michelle Hubbard expressed.

Click here for more information on the Strategic Plan update process.