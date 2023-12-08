  Andrew Gaug  - Shawnee

Shawnee has plan to address troubled intersection at Johnson Drive and Maurer Road

Johnson Maurer Drive

The intersection of Johnson Drive and Maurer Road. Photo credit Andrew Gaug.

The city of Shawnee is poised to take several steps to reduce problems at the intersection of Johnson Drive and Maurer Road.

Choosing from a list of options, the city council last month voted 8-0 to recommend a slate of remedies aimed at creating better sightlines and slowing traffic down.

But those steps don’t go far enough for some residents, who say stronger measures are needed to address speeding on that stretch of Johnson Drive.

👋 Hi! I'm Andrew Gaug, and I cover Shawnee and Lenexa for the Shawnee Mission Post.

The work I do every day — from going to city council and planning commission meeting to staying on top of business openings and closings — is only possible because of our subscribers.

To the more than 7,000 of you who already subscribe, THANK YOU! If you aren't a subscriber yet, you can support our work covering your community by signing up for a trial today — your first month of full access is just $1.