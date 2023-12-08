But those steps don’t go far enough for some residents, who say stronger measures are needed to address speeding on that stretch of Johnson Drive.

Choosing from a list of options, the city council last month voted 8-0 to recommend a slate of remedies aimed at creating better sightlines and slowing traffic down.

The city of Shawnee is poised to take several steps to reduce problems at the intersection of Johnson Drive and Maurer Road.

Those concerns were underlined in tragic fashion just days after the council’s latest conversation about the intersection when a suspected drunk driver struck another car near there, critically injuring a nine-year-old boy.

The recommendation includes several actions

The estimated $77,000 project would see the city clear the area of trees and shrubs, regrade existing slopes and add signage to address speeding.

The city would also acquire property to create a clear “sight triangle” that will include adding a wall to the intersection.

It would have a property owner’s fence moved to flatten slopes and add the wall, while reducing the impact on the property owner’s oak tree on the northwest corner of the intersection. Other trees near the intersection would be trimmed or cleared and replaced.

A 30-mile-per-hour advisory sign and a blinking yellow caution light would also be added to the eastbound side of Johnson Drive.

Not everyone is satisfied with this option

At the city council meeting Nov. 27, the council heard input from the public about how they thought it should be addressed.

Neighbors in the vicinity suggested measures like a traffic signal or roundabout, projects that the city said would range from $650,000 to $1.8 million.

“You’ve got to spend the money here. Otherwise, it’s going to cost more money down the road when somebody gets in a wreck,” Joe Quint, a Shawnee resident who lives near the intersection, said. “Just a little preparation by putting in a stoplight or roundabout, things that we have all over the city, these are things that we can put in.”

Jenny Haynes, a resident whose trees would be affected by the recommended measures agreed with a stoplight or roundabout. She said the council needs to address speed problems, not sightlines.

“We need to slow the people down,” she said. “The way the road was constructed, with the curves and the hills, that’s the sight problem. It’s not my property. My property’s been there for 40 years now.”

City councilmembers had mixed thoughts

In her final meeting as Ward 1 councilmember Tammy Thomas, whose ward is where the intersection is located, agreed with Haynes.

“That road is an ill-designed road. It was poorly done to begin with,” she said. “This is a speed problem … You can fix the sight problem at 30 or 40 miles an hour. But when they go 50 miles an hour, the sightline gets even shorter. This isn’t correcting this problem.”

The other Ward 1 councilmember, Tony Gillette, thought the recommended option served as a starting point.

Speaking with Shawnee Traffic Manager Kevin Manning, he asked if something like a traffic light could be added to the project later, as traffic increases in the area.

“If we move forward with the option to clear brush, that would not preclude the option of installing a traffic signal at some point in the future, if traffic warranted it,” Manning said. “We don’t warrant that now, which is why staff isn’t recommending that.”

Thomas noted accidents at the intersection

At a city council committee meeting on Oct. 9, the Shawnee Police Department noted there had been 13 accidents at the intersection in the last five years, including a car hitting a deer and a car crashing into a tree.

While Thomas said she wasn’t provided the cause of the 11 car-to-car accidents, she believes speed and distracted driving were factors.

“That’s the problem,” she said.

On Dec. 1, a pickup truck collided with another car in the westbound lanes of Johnson Drive approximately 500 feet west of Maurer Road, critically injuring a 9-year-old boy.

According to a 911 caller, the pickup truck was traveling about 80 miles per hour before the collision. The driver of the truck has since been charged with driving under the influence.

In comments to the Post in the week since that latest crash, Doug Donahoo, Shawnee’s communications director, said the crash hasn’t been a topic of discussion with city staff and council concerning the intersection, but it could always be brought up at future meetings.

The intersection has been discussed for some time

In 2022, concerns from motorists about visibility issues when turning onto Johnson Drive from Maurer Road prompted a study from engineering firm Olsson Associates Inc.

In August, the city council discussed options and considered public input on how to address the issue. The council committee later revisited the discussion in October.

City staff will explore the recommended option and present a plan to city council at a later date.

