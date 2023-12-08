On the first day of Hanukkah, local Jewish activists led a protest at U.S. Rep Sharice Davids Overland Park office, demanding she support a “permanent ceasefire” in the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.
More than a dozen protestors temporarily occupied the third-term Democrat’s field office on Indian Creek Parkway to, among other things, urge her to join more than 60 members of the U.S. Congress, including fellow Democrat Rep. Emanuel Cleaver of Kansas City, in supporting a ceasefire in Gaza.
They also called for Davids to support steps to allow more humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip and to stop voting for continued military aid to Israel.
The protest happened on Thursday afternoon
- Roughly 30 members of the Kansas City branch of national group Jewish Voice for Peace led the protest.
- Protestors carried signs with messages like “Jews Say Stop Genocide of Palestinians” and “Permanent Ceasefire Now” while wearing shirts that said “Ceasefire Now” and “Not In Our Name.”
- On Friday morning, Elyse Max with Jewish Voice for Peace KC told the Post that the intent of the demonstration at Davids’ Overland Park office was to “interrupt” the narrative that the war is happening in the name of Jewish safety and that Jewish-Americans support it.
- “This is not to be done in our names, and this doesn’t have anything to do with the Jewish religion and Jewish people,” she said.” Our religion is thousands of years old, and there are a diverse amount of Jewish voices amongst her constituents.”
The group was joined by Al-Hadaf KC
- Jewish Voice for Peace members were joined Thursday by members of Al-Hadaf KC, a local organization that supports Palestinian rights.
- In a statement on Friday, a representative for that group said members were frustrated by the “lack of humanity and moral leadership” shown by financial support to Israel and a lack of calls from political representatives for a ceasefire.
- “As the humanitarian crisis in Gaza continues to surpass any tragedy we’ve seen in Palestine in decades, it is urgent [Davids] take an immediate stance to end the aggression throughout Palestine,” the group said in a statement. “Especially in Gaza, where the death toll has reached 17,000, 70% of whom are women and children, and where more than 1.9 million are displaced, and facing hunger and dehydration, among daily horrors of extreme violence.”
The groups want a direct call for a ceasefire
- Protestors asked Davids to show support for a ceasefire by issuing a statement and co-sponsoring HR 786, while calling for the release of all hostages and Palestinian prisoners.
- “She made a statement about how she cares and called for humanitarian aid, but still has not said the words that we’re waiting for, which is calling for a ceasefire,” Max said. “We don’t think that is a difficult high-level ask.”
- They also asked her to meet with Palestinian leaders in Kansas City, in addition to supporting an end to the United States’ military aid to Israel.
- “It’s not enough to ask for aid or to be repelled by the situation,” Max continued. “We are going to continue to escalate on Congresspeople who don’t call for a ceasefire. And we believe that Sharice Davids oftentimes does the right thing when it comes down to humanitarian and human rights issues.”
- Similar pressure appears to have prompted Rep. Cleaver of Kansas City to recently begin saying he now supports a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas
Davids was not there for the protest
- Officials from Davids’ office said the congresswoman and her staff are having “regular communication” with protestors about the ongoing conflict.
- “Since October 7, Representative Davids has unequivocally condemned the violence in the Middle East and prioritized the protection of innocent lives in both Israel and Gaza,” said Davids’ press secretary Zac Donley in a statement Friday morning. “She’s pushed the U.S. State Department to ensure appropriate humanitarian aid can be swiftly delivered where needed and continues to urge the Administration to work with leaders in the Middle East on the release of additional hostages. As always, Rep. Davids supports and appreciates the right of all Kansans in the Third District to express their opinions and remains committed to ensuring those diverse thoughts are heard at home and in Washington, D.C.”
- Members of local media were also reportedly asked to leave during Thursday’s protest due to an “office policy” about media on the premises. Donley called this incident a “miscommunication.”
- “It does not reflect Rep. Davids’ official policy regarding media interaction, and we apologize it hindered the media’s ability to capture (yesterday’s) events inside our office,” Donley said in a statement. “All activity outside our office or in the hallway is subject to building management’s authority, and therefore not overseen by Rep. Davids’ staff. We look forward to continued engagement with members of the media.”
Related news: Palestinian-Americans in JoCo with ties to Gaza ‘only able to watch’ unfolding catastrophe
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8.50 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $85 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1