On the first day of Hanukkah, local Jewish activists led a protest at U.S. Rep Sharice Davids Overland Park office, demanding she support a “permanent ceasefire” in the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

More than a dozen protestors temporarily occupied the third-term Democrat’s field office on Indian Creek Parkway to, among other things, urge her to join more than 60 members of the U.S. Congress, including fellow Democrat Rep. Emanuel Cleaver of Kansas City, in supporting a ceasefire in Gaza.

They also called for Davids to support steps to allow more humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip and to stop voting for continued military aid to Israel.