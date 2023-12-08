  Lucie Krisman  - Congress

Jewish group leads protest calling for Sharice Davids to support Israel-Hamas ceasefire

Protestors at Rep. Sharice Davids' Overland Park office on Thursday. Photo courtesy Jewish Voice for Peace Kansas City. 

On the first day of Hanukkah, local Jewish activists led a protest at U.S. Rep Sharice Davids Overland Park office, demanding she support a “permanent ceasefire” in the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

More than a dozen protestors temporarily occupied the third-term Democrat’s field office on Indian Creek Parkway to, among other things, urge her to join more than 60 members of the U.S. Congress, including fellow Democrat Rep. Emanuel Cleaver of Kansas City, in supporting a ceasefire in Gaza.

They also called for Davids to support steps to allow more humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip and to stop voting for continued military aid to Israel.

Hi! I'm Lucie Krisman, and I cover the city of Leawood and the Blue Valley School District for the Post.

My work reporting on local government and the local business community is made possible by the support of our subscribers. To the more than 7,000 of you who already subscribe: THANK YOU!If you aren't a subscriber yet, please support our work by trying one today — your first month is just $1

Here's a little about me and my background:

I'm a native of Tulsa, Okla., but have been living in Kansas since I moved here to attend KU, where I earned my degree in journalism. Prior to joining the Post, I did work for The Pitch, the Eudora Times, the North Dakota Newspaper Association and KTUL in Tulsa.