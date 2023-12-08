Prairie Village police officer writes children’s book

Prairie Village Police Officer Brian Wolf holds his book, "There's A Wolf In My School." Photo credit Juliana Garcia.
Officer Brian Wolf joined the Prairie Village police force in 2010 to, as he says, make an impact on his community.
Wolf spent seven years in several Prairie Village elementary schools as the Drug Abuse Resistance Education, or D.A.R.E., officer. In that role, he taught kids about drug abuse and developed his own lesson plan on vapes.
After being taken off that special assignment, Wolf said he often shared stories with friends and family about his time as a D.A.R.E officer.
I grew up in Roeland Park and graduated from Shawnee Mission North before going on to the University of Kansas, where I wrote for the University Daily Kansan and earned my bachelor's degree in journalism. Prior to joining the Post in 2019, I worked as an intern at the Kansas City Business Journal.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8.50 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $85 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1