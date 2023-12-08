Prairie Village police officer writes children’s book

Officer Brian Wolf joined the Prairie Village police force in 2010 to, as he says, make an impact on his community.

Wolf spent seven years in several Prairie Village elementary schools as the Drug Abuse Resistance Education, or D.A.R.E., officer. In that role, he taught kids about drug abuse and developed his own lesson plan on vapes.

After being taken off that special assignment, Wolf said he often shared stories with friends and family about his time as a D.A.R.E officer.