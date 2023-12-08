Beleaguered Olathe school board member Brian Connell resigns

On May 16, the Olathe Board of Education censured Connell for his history of being disruptive during meetings and walking out in the middle of them. The censure specifically prohibited his participation on committees and opportunities to hold board leadership positions, but he was still able to hold his position as a board member, as scheduled, through 2025.

Connell announced his resignation just after the board lifted restrictions relating to his ability to participate on board committees.

Olathe school board member Brian Connell announced his resignation during the board’s meeting Thursday. His resignation will be effective Jan. 7, 2024.

“He yells out and calls members names,” Board Vice President Julie Steele said during the board meeting May 16. “And as you’ve already heard, his favorite is to refer to female members as ‘Missy,’ and ‘Little Missy.”

During the meeting Thursday, the board voted to revoke the restriction relating to his ability to participate on committees starting in January 2024.

“We as board members should look forward, strive to collaborate, listen to each other, truly hear each other, and above all: show respect for one another,” board Vice President Julie Steele said Thursday.

Shortly after this vote, Connell announced his resignation.

“I found myself in a place that doesn’t uplift; that breaks down, at least for me,” Connell said. “And that’s OK for me to choose something different.”

Connell said he and his family have been threatened

Seconds after announcing his resignation, he made a final statement where he commented about the harassment he and his family has received following the censure; including someone “slaughtering a coyote and leaving it on [his] son’s car,” stalking his daughter, and vandalizing his house.”

Connell called on the community to treat the new board members with safety and respect. He also noted he did not believe any members of the board asked anyone to commit the actions against his family and property.

The board was already slated to welcome two new board members in the upcoming year before Connell’s resignation. Claire Reagan and Will Babbit will be sworn in during the Board’s Jan. 11, 2024, meeting.

Natasha Vyhovsky is a contributor to the Post.