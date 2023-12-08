  Natasha Vyhovsky  - Olathe

Beleaguered Olathe school board member Brian Connell resigns

Brian Connell

Brian Connell. Photo via Olathe Public Schools YouTube channel.

Olathe school board member Brian Connell announced his resignation during the board’s meeting Thursday. His resignation will be effective Jan. 7, 2024.

The school board censured Connell months ago

Connell announced his resignation just after the board lifted restrictions relating to his ability to participate on board committees.

On May 16, the Olathe Board of Education censured Connell for his history of being disruptive during meetings and walking out in the middle of them. The censure specifically prohibited his participation on committees and opportunities to hold board leadership positions, but he was still able to hold his position as a board member, as scheduled, through 2025.