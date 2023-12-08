  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Olathe

Olathe backs county’s plan for 14 affordable Habitat for Humanity homes

Habitat for Humanity of Kansas City and Pathway Community Christian Church are planning an affordable neighborhood concept in south Olathe near Heritage Park.

Habitat for Humanity of Kansas City and Pathway Community Christian Church are planning an affordable neighborhood concept in south Olathe near Heritage Park. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.

Plans for the much-discussed joint Habitat for Humanity and Pathway Community Christian Church affordable single-family home development in south Olathe are shaping up. 

The Olathe City Council on Tuesday voted 7-0 on a resolution to support Johnson County’s intent to use approximately $1 million in federal HOME funds on the 14-home project near 159th Street and Black Bob Road. 

Those funds come from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development as block grants and are designed to help support affordable housing efforts, including development and rehabilitation. 

👋 Hi! I'm Kaylie McLaughlin, and I cover Overland Park for the Shawnee Mission Post.

The work we do every day — like going to city council meetings, covering community events and keeping tabs on local business developments — is only possible with the support of our subscribers. To our more than 7,000 subscribers: THANK YOU! 💙

If you aren't a subscriber yet, you can support our community journalism by signing up for a month of access for $1.

Here's a little about me and my background:

I grew up in Shawnee and graduated from Mill Valley in 2017. I attended Kansas State University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2021. While there, I worked for the K-State Collegian, serving as the editor-in-chief. As a student, I interned for the Wichita Eagle, the Shawnee Mission Post and KSNT in Topeka. I also contributed to the KLC Journal and the Kansas Reflector. Before joining the Post in 2023 as a full-time reporter, I worked for the Olathe Reporter.