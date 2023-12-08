Those funds come from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development as block grants and are designed to help support affordable housing efforts, including development and rehabilitation.

The Olathe City Council on Tuesday voted 7-0 on a resolution to support Johnson County’s intent to use approximately $1 million in federal HOME funds on the 14-home project near 159th Street and Black Bob Road.

Plans for the much-discussed joint Habitat for Humanity and Pathway Community Christian Church affordable single-family home development in south Olathe are shaping up.

In this particular case, Olathe is the designee for the HOME funds. However, under an existing agreement with Johnson County, the county has the decisionmaking authority on how to use these dollars, according to city documents.

Chris Grunewald, assistant city attorney, told the city council that the county was asking for a resolution of support for the use of the funds for the Habitat for Humanity project as a way to include the city in the process.

How will this neighborhood be affordable?

The homes planned in the future Pathway at Heritage Park neighborhood will be offered to eligible applicants at below-market cost.

That’s because the land on which the homes will stand will remain in a trust and is excluded from the sticker cost of the home.

Those selected to live in the neighborhood will still own their home and have partial equity on the structure.

Councilmembers are dissatisfied with the project’s process

Some Olathe councilmembers at the meeting indicated that they felt the county’s approach to the Habitat project was riddled with blunders, specifically referencing a lack of communication about the plans.

Councilmember Adam Mickelson said, in his view, the county had “botched this whole thing.”

Councilmember LeEtta Felter said that she’d like to see a more open process all around, especially when it comes to deciding who gets access to federal HOME funds.

“I know that this project started out with the best of intentions, and it feels like some speed bumps happened along the way that didn’t have to happen,” Felter said.

Some community members have also pushed back against the project as well over the past few months, citing transparency concerns.

Nonetheless, multiple councilmembers on Tuesday generally said they viewed the neighborhood as a positive step toward supporting more affordable housing in the community.

“We haven’t seen something like this in our community before, and I think it is very interesting in terms of its addressing a need of housing,” said Councilmember Kevin Gilmore. “I frankly applaud the commission for this initiative and the church that’s involved on that corner in helping to make this happen.”

Olathe took more action on the project

Additionally, on Tuesday, the city council accepted the dedication of land for public easements and public street right-of-way for the Pathway at Heritage Park neighborhood.

The measure passed unanimously, and Mayor John Bacon said it’s a fairly procedural action.

