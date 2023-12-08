“It is with much sorrow that our family announces the passing of Nolan Davidson this evening. Nolan was surrounded by the love of close family members and church members at the time of his passing,” the post reads.

Nolan Davidson, a nine-year old boy who suffered serious injuries when his family’s car was struck last week by a suspected a drunk driver, has died, according to his family.

“Our family is hurting but we are finding comfort knowing that Nolan’s spirit left this earth and entered into a life of eternity in heaven,” it continued. “We have also chosen Nolan as a ‘Hero Donor’ in hopes that he can provide a miracle for somebody else in need.”

The announcement said more details about funeral services and a celebration of life would be forthcoming.

An outpouring of support

Nolan suffered multiple fractures to his head and face and experienced swelling of the brain as a result of the crash, according to his family’s Caring Bridge entries.

In the week since the crash, the community has rallied around the Davidson family.

A GoFundMe online fundraiser started to help pay for medical costs has so far raised more than $134,000.

Hundreds of people showed up Tuesday night at Sar-K0-Par Trails Park in Lenexa for a benefit walk/run in Nolan’s honor.

Students and staff at Christa McAuliffe Elementary in Lenexa, where Nolan was a third grader, also wore blue one day this week — Nolan’s favorite color — in support of their classmate, and the school’s PTA sold T-shirts bearing the message “NolanStrong” to help raise more funds for the family.

“He’s a great kid, an awesome athlete, but more than that, he’s a great teammate, works hard and is really fun to be around,” Lyndsay Farnsworth-Dick, a parent of another child on Nolan’s soccer team at KC Fusion Academy, told the Post earlier this week. “We are all lucky to have Nolan in our lives. You never want things like this to happen to good people, and they are the best people.”

Nolan’s mother Ashlee is a member of the McAuliffe PTA’s executive board and also leads a running club at the school, and his father, Aaron, is the former cross country coach at Shawnee Mission North High School who now coaches at Blue Valley West.

The crash occurred on Johnson Drive in Shawnee

The crash happened on the evening of Friday, Dec. 1, in the westbound lanes of Johnson Drive, approximately 500 feet west of Maurer Road on a stretch of road that has been a talking point at city hall over residents’ and officials concerns over speeding there.

Recorded radio traffic from that evening states that a 911 caller reported a pickup truck was driving at an estimated 80 miles per hour when it hit a Honda Accord near the intersection with Bell Road.

Shawnee Police say the suspected, later identified as Matthew Jacobo, 25, of Kansas City, Kansas, ran from his truck after the crash. He was eventually tracked down by a police K-9 and arrested.

Jacobo has since been charged with felony driving under the influence causing great bodily harm, felony failure to stop at an accident with great bodily harm and misdemeanor possession of a firearm while under the influence.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Thursday, December 14, at 11 a.m.