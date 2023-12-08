  Kyle Palmer  - Community

Lenexa boy dies from injuries in crash caused by suspected drunk driver, family says

Photo via Caring Bridge.

Nolan Davidson, a nine-year old boy who suffered serious injuries when his family’s car was struck last week by a suspected a drunk driver, has died, according to his family.

In a post on medical journal website Caring Bridge, Davidson’s father Aaron announced Nolan’s death around midnight Friday.

“It is with much sorrow that our family announces the passing of Nolan Davidson this evening. Nolan was  surrounded by the love of close family members and church members at the time of his passing,” the post reads.

