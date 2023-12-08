  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Mary Louise Sesso

January 5, 1930 – December 4, 2023

Mary Louise Sesso, a radiant soul whose vibrant spirit touched countless lives, peacefully passed away on December 4, 2023, surrounded by her cherished family in Leawood, Kansas. Born on January 5, 1930, in Pittsburg, Kansas, to Ruby and Elmer Canny, Mary’s life was a testament to boundless love, laughter, and enduring aspirations.

Her journey commenced in the heart of Pittsburg, where she wholeheartedly embraced education at Pittsburg State University. Mary’s effervescent spirit radiated through her active involvement in cheerleading, home-ec activities, and the vibrant sorority life. Alongside her mother, Ruby, she crafted impeccable designer ensembles, captivating those around her with her infectious smile.