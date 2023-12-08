Larry Wayne Cox, son of Donald and Lucille Cox, was born on April 29, 1953 in Kansas City, MO. Larry passed away surrounded by his loved ones on December 5, 2023.
Larry loved to go duck hunting with his Uncle Denny and best friend, Roger Hoover. They spent many hours at Mandyville, where they fished and hunted as often as they could. Larry raised Labrador retrievers for hunting, but his favorite canine was his girl, Hannah.
Larry was known for his love of motorcycles as a member of the Freedom of the Road Riders, in which he held several offices over the years. He had a passion for motorcycle safety and assisted in the development of a motorcycle safety class for the State of Missouri, which he taught at Maple Woods College. He enjoyed watching Nascar races, rooting for Dale Earnhardt, Sr and Dale Earnhardt, Jr. Larry was a member of the Local Lodge 778, the IAM and the Central States Association Teamsters Union and worked as a diesel mechanic for most of his career.
He also spent several years painting motorcycles, cars and construction vehicles. In his later years, and to the delight of his family, he became an avid bird watcher and loved to shoo away the tree rats. Larry was a devoted husband and father, and the absolute lights in his life were his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Larry is preceded in death by his parents Donald and Lucille Cox. Larry is survived by his loving and devoted wife of forty years Denise Cox. His four children, Michael Cox (Becky), Stacy Flower (Patrick), Jim Osiek (Vicki), and Greg Osiek (Sarah). Seven grandchildren, Alyssa Ross (Tyler), Anthony Cox (Maddie), Kayla McClintock (Cameron), Peyton Cox, McKinley Flower, Briana Osiek, and Halle Renea. Three great-grandchildren, Leah Stauch, Kaylee Ross, and Alex James. One sister Donna Fox (Kenny), and two nephews David Clark, and Kenny Lee Fox, III. (Angela).
Services will be held on Saturday December 9 at the North Cross United Methodist Church located at 1321 NE Vivion Road, KC, MO. 64118. Visitation will be held from 1:00-2:00pm and the memorial service will be from 2:00-2:30pm.
