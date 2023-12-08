  Roxie Hammill  - Johnson County

JoCo Sheriff requests $5M for new Tasers and body cams. Some commissioners push back.

Johnson County Sheriff Calvin Hayden has been pressing the county commission to boost deputy pay.

Johnson County Sheriff Calvin Hayden. File photo.

A discussion about two proposed budget items from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office grew tense at times during Thursday’s county commission meeting, with some commissioners expressing dismay at remarks Sheriff Calvin Hayden made at a recent conservative conference.

Commissioners ultimately voted to table until next week a request to use $4.99 million in general fund reserves to expand and upgrade equipment such as body cameras and Tasers.

Later in the meeting, Hayden and his office’s budget director Brian Seidler presented a separate item, updating the commission that the sheriff’s office would likely need to spend all $2.5 million it is allowed for contingencies from general fund reserves because of higher than expected expenses this year.