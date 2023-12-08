It’s a ‘very merry’ and musical weekend ahead in Johnson County

The Heartland Men's Chorus will perform "A Very Merry Christmas Pageant" at Yardley Hall Sunday. Image via Instagram.
The show must — and will — go on this weekend in Johnson County.
That’s because the weekend calendar is dotted with holiday-themed musical events and live performances, from a Grammy-winning choral ensemble’s not one but TWO local concerts to a competitive Christmas pageant that will show off KC area pride.
Here are some events on Johnson County’s docket this weekend:
Luminary Walk at Overland Park Arboretum
This is the second to last weekend to take in the sights and lights at the Overland Park Arboretum & Botanical Gardens’ annual Luminary Walk, which runs Thursday through Saturday both this weekend and next.
The arboretum’s grounds are decked out with holiday flair, and the garden’s woodsy pathways are lined with candles.
Live musical performances and photos with Santa will also divert families and young ones.
If you can’t make Saturday’s performance, the group is returning to Johnson County for another holiday concert on Sunday, Dec. 17, at Lenexa United Methodist Church.
Kansas City Chorale performs in two JoCo spots
The Grammy-winning ensemble will perform not once but twice in Johnson County this weekend.
First, it’s a family Christmas concert Saturday at 2 p.m. at St. Michael the Archangel in Leawood, also featuring an ensemble of some 200 local high school singers. Tickets to that one are $10. Students with ID get in free.
Then, it’s a choral rendition of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” Sunday at 2 p.m. at Atonement Lutheran Church in Overland Park. Tickets to that are $25, and students also get in free.
Heartland Men’s Chorus’ “Christmas Pageant”
Cap your weekend with a bit of good-natured competition, as the Heartland Men’s Chorus presents “A Very Merry Christmas Pageant” this Sunday at 3:30 p.m. at Yardley Hall on the campus of Johnson County Community College.
Complete with “stunning vocals” and “high energy dance numbers,” this show gets the performers to rep their cities and neighborhoods in the Kansas City metro while also revving up the audience’s holiday spirits.
