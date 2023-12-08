  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Overland Park

4 Overland Park police officers accused of misusing charity funds resign

Overland Park Police cruiser. The Overland Park Officers involved in the charity misuse investigation resigned.

File photo.

Four Overland Park police officers who have been on leave since May 2022 after facing accusations of misusing police charity funds have all resigned. 

The city of Overland Park announced the officers’ resignations Friday just before 5 p.m. Their departure from the Overland Park Police Department is immediate, the city says. 

The four officers were previously board members overseeing the now-suspended Overland Park Police Officers Foundation, the charitable giving arm of the Overland Park Fraternal Order of Police. Neither organization is affiliated with the city of Overland Park. 

