Clinton James Graham, 49, of Excelsior Springs, MO, passed away on December 3, 2023 after a lengthy illness.

He was born on March 26, 1974 in Albany, MO to Donald (Jim) and Karen Graham. He was preceded in death by his grandparents and uncle Ronald Graham of Maryville, MO.

He is survived by two sons, Cody Graham, Kansas City, MO and Dawson Graham, Camp Verde, AZ; his parents Jim and Karen Graham, Palm Coast, FL; two brothers, Richard Graham (Bonnie) of Excelsior Springs, MO and Steven Graham (Amanda), Liberty, MO; Aunts Karen Elaine Graham of Liberty, MO and Anita Buelow (Mark) of Kearney, MO. A private memorial will be held at a future date.