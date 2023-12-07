William M. “Bill” McCann

Bill was instrumental as a board member of the Lymphedema Treatment Act, in getting this important health care bill passed in Dec. 2022. Bill worked tirelessly with other committee members to help others gain access to the medical equipment that is necessary to live with this condition. He knew first hand what it was like to live with Lymphedema as he suffered from this condition as a result of his first battle with cancer, in his 20’s.

William “Bill” M. McCann has been described by those that knew and loved him, as the world’s funniest person, the most compassionate and tender man, and an incredibly humble human. He was born Jan. 6, 1968 and died Nov. 22, 2023 of cancer. During his last months in hospice care at home; Bill was surrounded by family and friends, visiting and caring for him. He was immensely grateful for all the love and support. Bill gave so much love in his life and he knew that he was loved.

Bill was loved by many friends from childhood through his adult life. He played high school football at Columbus High in Waterloo Iowa and college football at Luther College. His love of football and golf brought him together with many friends throughout his life. He most recently served as the managing director for a medical company. He previously worked in the Financial Services industry.

Bill is the youngest of 6 children. His parents, Joan N. McCann and Mac McCann precede him in death. He was loved and admired by all of his siblings. He is survived by Jane McCann Koerbel, Martha Reicherts (Mark), Dr. John McCann (Rachel), Sara McIntee,(Bill) and Katie McCann (Tom). He was the best uncle for many nieces and nephews. His family lovingly nicknamed him Blue as a child. Blue will forever be in our hearts and we are grateful for the lessons he taught all of us about living life to the fullest.

A celebration of Bill’s life will be held on February 10, 2024 at 10:30 am at the Rotary Reserve, 5932 N. Union Rd. Cedar Falls, Iowa. In honor of Bill’s love of sports, the memorial will have a tailgate vibe and attendees are asked to wear their favorite sports team jersey, either college or professional.

Bill designated Cherith Brook Catholic Worker House, 3308 E. 12 St., Kansas City, Mo 64127 as a charity to donate in his name. He was an active volunteer there.