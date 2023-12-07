  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

William M. “Bill” McCann

January 6, 1968 – November 22, 2023

William “Bill” M. McCann has been described by those that knew and loved him, as the world’s funniest person, the most compassionate and tender man, and an incredibly humble human. He was born Jan. 6, 1968 and died Nov. 22, 2023 of cancer. During his last months in hospice care at home; Bill was surrounded by family and friends, visiting and caring for him. He was immensely grateful for all the love and support. Bill gave so much love in his life and he knew that he was loved.

Bill was instrumental as a board member of the Lymphedema Treatment Act, in getting this important health care bill passed in Dec. 2022. Bill worked tirelessly with other committee members to help others gain access to the medical equipment that is necessary to live with this condition. He knew first hand what it was like to live with Lymphedema as he suffered from this condition as a result of his first battle with cancer, in his 20’s.