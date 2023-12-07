2 injured in vehicle crash on 75th Street in Overland Park

Overland Park police, firefighters and Johnson County Med-Act paramedics were called to the intersection just after 11:50 a.m.

Two people have non-life threatening injuries after a crash at 75th and Robinson streets in Overland Park late Thursday morning.

Police arrived to report two vehicles blocking the eastbound lanes of 75th Street. One driver was trapped in a car.

Firefighters removed the driver side door and safely removed a woman from the car.

Johnson County Med-Act ambulances transported both adult drivers to an area hospital in stable condition.

The eastbound lanes of 75th Street were closed as emergency crews worked the scene.

Police also closed the westbound lanes briefly as tow trucks removed the crashed cars from the road.

All lanes of 75th Street reopened before 12:45 p.m.

No other details were immediately available.

Mike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News.