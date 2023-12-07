  Mike Frizzell  - Crashes

2 injured in vehicle crash on 75th Street in Overland Park

Overland Park firefighters had to extricate a driver from her car after a crash Thursday on 75th Street. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.

Two people have non-life threatening injuries after a crash at 75th and Robinson streets in Overland Park late Thursday morning.

Overland Park police, firefighters and Johnson County Med-Act paramedics were called to the intersection just after 11:50 a.m.