Olathe Northwest finds 6 ‘latent’ cases of tuberculosis after more testing

A 3-D, computer-generated image of drug-resistant, Mycobacterium tuberculosis bacteria, the pathogen responsible for causing the tuberculosis disease. Photo courtesy CDC On Unsplash.

By Noah Taborda

Six close contacts of an Olathe Northwest student have tested positive for tuberculosis so far, according to the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment.

The department, alongside the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, began testing after a student tested positive for the infection last month. The student may have been contagious as early as last spring, leading to about 450 close contacts in need of a test.