Leawoof Dog Park gaining new trail for dog walkers

Leawood’s only dog park will soon have increased walkability.
The Leawood City Council this week formally accepted a $50,000 donation toward a new walking path at the central city dog park.
The trail will circle the dog park
- Assistant Parks and Recreation director Brian Anderson said the paved trail will circle the perimeter of the park, inside the wooden fence.
- It will be six feet wide and connect to the existing Leawood City Park trail to form a loop.
- Walkers could access the trail — and the dog park — just east of City Park at 106th Street and Lee Boulevard.
A former City Council member made the donation
- Former councilmember Lou Rasmussen and his son Kurt Rasmussen each made a donation of $25,000, for a total of $50,000.
- Lou Rasmussen served Ward 2 in Leawood for 26 years before stepping down in 2016 to move to Olathe.
- Mayor Peggy Dunn recalled that during his time on the city council, Rasmussen enjoyed the dog park as a frequent visitor with his own dog.
- He also helped with the design of the dog park as a liaison to the city’s park advisory board before the park opened in 2014.
The trail will open next year
- City staff estimated construction could finish on the trail by early July, pending weather.
- The city will bid the project in early 2024 and build it in one or two phases.
- In total, city staff estimated the project will cost between $60,000 and $70,000— funded by the donation and the city’s park maintenance operating budget.
