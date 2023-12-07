Elyse was born to Herman and Sara (Jaben) Clurman on September 10, 1949. As she grew, Elyse became an avid sports fan, and in her own way an exceptional bowler practicing day in and day out at her father’s bowling alley. She particularly loved both professional baseball and football. Elyse’s uncanny memory served her well in quoting details on players and statistics throughout her life. She impressed the best of fans.

Lenexa, Kansas – GOD has chosen another Angel. The evening of December 5, 2023 Elyse B. Cipolla passed into GOD’s arms resting in peace and blessed with the tranquility only GOD can provide. She leaves us in body but Elyse’s spirit will live with all she touched forever.

She attended Shawnee Mission East High School and upon graduation Kansas University for two years. Her initial career path began as an Executive Secretary. That would soon change.

In 1976 she met her husband-to-be Peter M. Cipolla. In 1977, they fell in love and soon after, married on July 6, 1976 in Lexington, Kentucky. And so, the love story of love stories begins. Peter’s career path took them throughout the United States. With each move Elyse would restart her career. No worry. She loved the challenge.

At their first stop in California, the Mortgage Bank they worked with saw something special in Elyse and recruited her to become Mortgage Officer. She was immediately in her element. Elyse excelled at the highest levels regardless of where they were to travel next.

Her love of helping people, her passion for details led to Top Producer Awards from each and every firm for which she worked. That said, her highest reward were the smiles on the faces of those she helped.

Elyse was a compassionate, loving person. To anyone she met she would open her arms and her heart. Rarely was she disappointed. Kindness met kindness, love met love. Friendship was forever regardless of distance.

Elyse will be dearly missed by all who knew her. But all who knew her will be better by having her in their lives.

Elyse is survived by her loving husband, Peter Cipolla, and her loyal companions, Chip and Bogey.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, Dec. 7, at 11am at Mt. Moriah Cemetery, 10507 Holmes, KCMO.

Memorial contributions may be made to The American Cancer Society or The Alzheimer’s Association of Kansas City.

