Elyse B. Cipolla

September 10, 1949 – December 5, 2023

Lenexa, Kansas – GOD has chosen another Angel. The evening of December 5, 2023 Elyse B. Cipolla passed into GOD’s arms resting in peace and blessed with the tranquility only GOD can provide. She leaves us in body but Elyse’s spirit will live with all she touched forever.

Elyse was born to Herman and Sara (Jaben) Clurman on September 10, 1949. As she grew, Elyse became an avid sports fan, and in her own way an exceptional bowler practicing day in and day out at her father’s bowling alley. She particularly loved both professional baseball and football. Elyse’s uncanny memory served her well in quoting details on players and statistics throughout her life. She impressed the best of fans.