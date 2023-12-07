Donita distinguished herself in her home, in her workplace, and in her church life. In career, she excelled in clerical roles as an office assistant and in accounting/bookkeeping, most notably at Ellsworth Correctional Facility from 1992 until retirement in 2008.

On November 17, 2023, Donita Lynn Cawby joined her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ in Heaven. Born to Don and Delores (Ankenman) Beaty on June 20, 1946, in Norton, KS, Donita was the eldest of three daughters raised in Norton as well as Brighton, CO. Donita graduated from Norton Community High School Class of 1964 where she served in various clubs and organizations. She went on to attend Manhattan Christian College, meeting her future husband, Chuck Cawby, on a double-blind date. They were wed in Manhattan on September 7, 1968, beginning a true lifetime partnership of 55 years.

Her faith was the center of her life, a lifelong Christian contributing to the fellowship of many churches across her lifetime, serving as a Sunday school teacher, Bible Bowl and youth group sponsor, worship pianist, choir member, and youth choir director. She was most recently a member of the First Southern Baptist Church of Garden City, KS. As a wife, mother, daughter, and sister, Donita supported her family in every way imaginable, including constant and continuous prayer.

There are a million details that made Donita the woman that we treasure. Her easy laughter, her love of dogs, horse racing, and agility and dog shows. She had a diverse appreciation for music from southern gospel to Christian contemporary, jazz and big band to American folk music, and soft rock to bluegrass. She gave the best gardening advice, cultivating beautiful flower beds and bountiful vegetable gardens. Every clever kitchen gadget and great cookbook she encountered was likely to join her collection. She was always up for a good conversation, eager to exchange updates, share a memory, or talk about what’s going on in the world.

In her last year of her life, she bravely battled an aggressive form of leukemia to give us all the most time possible with her. Donita showed us all how to live with grace, courage, faith, humor, hope, and dignity.

Donita is survived by her husband, son Don (Mandy) Cawby of Shawnee, KS, daughter Dena (John) Clodfelter of Garden City, KS, grandchildren Joel Cawby (Holton, KS), Grant Cawby (Lawrence, KS), Kaitlynn, Reagan, and Seth Clodfelter (Garden City, KS), her beloved sister Karla (Dee) Scriven (Colorado Springs, CO), the Scriven and Watson families, and an extended family of nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws that stretch across the country. She was greeted in Heaven by her father and mother, beloved sister Barb Watson, and all the dogs she ever loved. She expects to see the rest of you there too one day.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to First Southern Baptist Church of Garden City, KS, in support of its general ministry and the Penrose-St. Francis Health Foundation of Colorado Springs, CO, designated to the John Zay Guest House in support of the accommodations provided to patients traveling for medical care.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, December 2, 2023, at 1:00 pm at Charter Funerals in Merriam, Kansas (10250 Shawnee Mission Parkway) and on Sunday, December 17, 2023, at 2:00 pm at First Southern Baptist Church in Garden City, Kansas.