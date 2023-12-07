  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Donita Lynn Cawby

June 20, 1946 – Nov. 17, 2023

On November 17, 2023, Donita Lynn Cawby joined her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ in Heaven. Born to Don and Delores (Ankenman) Beaty on June 20, 1946, in Norton, KS, Donita was the eldest of three daughters raised in Norton as well as Brighton, CO. Donita graduated from Norton Community High School Class of 1964 where she served in various clubs and organizations. She went on to attend Manhattan Christian College, meeting her future husband, Chuck Cawby, on a double-blind date. They were wed in Manhattan on September 7, 1968, beginning a true lifetime partnership of 55 years.

Donita distinguished herself in her home, in her workplace, and in her church life. In career, she excelled in clerical roles as an office assistant and in accounting/bookkeeping, most notably at Ellsworth Correctional Facility from 1992 until retirement in 2008.