Parents are reeling after a Johnson County doctor is charged with sexually exploiting kids

Sarah and Brandon Howland, pictured in their home in Lee's Summit, hold their daughters. The girls, ages 2 and 3, were patients of Dr. Brian Aalbers. Photo credit Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga.

By Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga 

Content warning: This story contains some details of sexual abuse.

Until recently, two of Sarah and Brandon Howland’s three daughters were patients of pediatric neurologist Dr. Brian Aalbers. The girls, ages 2 and 3, saw Aalbers at Overland Park Regional Medical Center on a semiregular basis. Sarah Howland said other than being a little awkward and talking fast, Aalbers was good at his job.