  Andrew Gaug  - Restaurants

Thai native chef brings home cooking to new Lenexa restaurant

Thai Chili Cuisine

(From left to right) Niels, Bunnuch and Sinjear Benberg run Thai Chili Cuisine in Lenexa. Photo credit Andrew Gaug.

A new Thai restaurant that opened in the Westchester Square shopping center promises authentic meals from southeastern Asia.

With a menu created by native Thai chef Bunnuch Benberg, Thai Chili Cuisine offers dishes ranging from pho to tamarind duck to flavored fried rice.

