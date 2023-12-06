With a menu created by native Thai chef Bunnuch Benberg, Thai Chili Cuisine offers dishes ranging from pho to tamarind duck to flavored fried rice.

A new Thai restaurant that opened in the Westchester Square shopping center promises authentic meals from southeastern Asia.

Bunnuch was a chef in Thailand

Having operated three restaurants in her home country, Bunnbuch said she’s had the urge to open her first spot in America since she moved to this country in 2017.

“It is literally her passion,” said Niels Benberg, her business partner and ex-husband. “When she came over in 2017, she started working in a number of different restaurants just to see how we do it here.”

Bunnuch added: “If something’s good, I keep [it]. If something’s not good, I don’t keep [it].”

Feeling confident to go on their own, the Benbergs found the perfect spot to start, in the old KC Grill ‘N Kabob location at 8611 Hauser Ct., near a Workout Anytime and the Indian restaurant, Kababs Pak Mediterranean Cuisine.

Thai Chili Cuisine opened on Nov. 19.

They saw a void in Thai food for that area of Lenexa

While the Benbergs are aware there is a bevy of Thai restaurants in Johnson County, including locally owned eateries Hot Basil in Overland Park and Thai Orchid in Mission, they noticed there was a need for it in Lenexa.

“Eighty seventh Street’s a pretty heavy [dining option] street,” Niels said. “It starts with barbecue and ends with fast food … So Lenexa was just right for it.”

The Benbergs want to take people on what they consider a flavor tour of Thailand without cutting corners. To them, that means making homemade Thai tea and never using MSG.

“With food TV, Americans are becoming foodies,” Niels said. “A lot of people are getting outside their box. So we thought, ‘Well, OK. We’ll just make it authentic.'”

The restaurant is a family operation

While Bunnuch manages the menu and cooks, Niels helps run the business, either welcoming people to the new spot or going around town to pass out menus to nearby restaurants.

“I’m old school, so I’ve been taken on menus and going to all the businesses,” he said.

Meanwhile, their daughter Sinjear Benberg, helps wait tables and even created her own dish: Rainbow Wings, which is fried chicken wings with mango, red onions, bell pepper and jalapeño, with homemade sauce.

“It’s stressful, but it’s fun,” Sinjear said.

Its next focus is on desserts

Neils said they look forward to expanding their dessert menu. While the restaurant currently offers items like Sweet Sticky Mango Rice and Grass Jelly, there’s more to come, he promised.

“The list is endless. And again, that’s one of her specialties. That’s what’s going to set us apart from all the others,” he said.

Whether a patron is also from Thailand or a newcomer to Thai food, Niels said he wants everyone to feel welcome.

“We want everybody from shiny shoes to boots coming, in and that’s what has been coming in,” he said.

Thai Chili Cuisine is open Wednesday through Monday, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and again from 4 to 9 p.m., with closing time extended to 9:30 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. It is closed on Tuesdays.

Other Lenexa restaurant news: Family-run Salvadoran restaurant has made old Lenexa Le Peep its home