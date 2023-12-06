Ruth Weaver

July 22, 1929 – December 3, 2023
Ruth Faye Weaver departed this life on December 3, 2023. Born July 22, 1929 in Pueblo Colorado to Roy and Lillian Walters. She retired from Tulsa Community College as an Associate Professor in the Business Division.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law (Gay Ann and David Hill) and her son and daughter-in-law (Gary and Mary Ellen Weaver) as well as her three granddaughters (Jennifer McClish, Samantha Hill, and Laura Rothman) and their families.
She graduated from the University of Houston and received a Masters Degree From Sam Houston University in Texas, and served in the Houston Independent School System as a coordinator before moving to Tulsa. She was an active member of the Sand Springs United Methodist Church and the United Methodist Women.
She was a loving wife to Willis Daniel Weaver, Jr. for over 60 years and a concerned and involved grandmother and will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sand Springs United Methodist Church.
