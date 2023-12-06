Ruth Weaver

July 22, 1929 – December 3, 2023

Ruth Faye Weaver departed this life on December 3, 2023. Born July 22, 1929 in Pueblo Colorado to Roy and Lillian Walters. She retired from Tulsa Community College as an Associate Professor in the Business Division.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law (Gay Ann and David Hill) and her son and daughter-in-law (Gary and Mary Ellen Weaver) as well as her three granddaughters (Jennifer McClish, Samantha Hill, and Laura Rothman) and their families.