  Juliana Garcia  - Prairie Village

Prairie Village will explore zoning changes in commercial areas next year

An example of a commercial office building near a commercial shopping center (Corinth Square) in Prairie Village. File photo.

Prairie Village plans to take a deeper dive into exploring potential zoning changes early next year in areas outside single-family residential neighborhoods.

After seeing drafted options presented by city staff, the planning commission on Tuesday agreed to a more detailed discussion in January on potential changes to the current zoning code for multifamily, mixed-use and commercial districts, which make up roughly 15% of zoned land in Prairie Village.

These drafted changes are part of the planning commission’s work on the controversial housing recommendations, which have been scaled back since first being advanced in June 2022.

👋 Hi! I'm Juliana Garcia, and I cover Prairie Village and northeast Johnson County for the Shawnee Mission Post.

A little bit about me and my background:

I grew up in Roeland Park and graduated from Shawnee Mission North before going on to the University of Kansas, where I wrote for the University Daily Kansan and earned my bachelor's degree in  journalism. Prior to joining the Post in 2019, I worked as an intern at the Kansas City Business Journal.