Pamela Wright

Pamela Jean Wright, age 67, passed away on November 29, 2023. Pam was born on April 28, 1956, in Denver Colorado, the daughter of Robert “Bob” Fleenor and Beverly (Bryan) Fleenor.

Pam graduated from Concordia High School and Kansas State University. She was united in marriage to Wyatt Wright on September 19, 1981, in Larned, Kansas. Wyatt preceded her in death on March 28, 2014.

Pam is survived by her sons, Bryan and Nolan Wright, her daughter-in-law Hayley Wright, sisters Debbie Babcock and Gwen Bryan, her stepmother, Elaine Fleenor, and numerous relatives. Funeral services will be held on December 9, 2023, at 1 p.m. at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church,7740 Lackman Rd., Lenexa, KS. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wayside Waifs animal rescue, 3901 Martha Truman Dr., Kansas City MO 64137 www.waysidewaifs.org, or to Heifer International, https://www.heifer.org/give.