  Andrew Gaug  - Business

Children’s play place opens in southern Johnson County

Nana's Tiny Town

Katie Madl (left) and JoAnn Romano (right) of Nana's Tiny Town. Photo credit Andrew Gaug.

A New York native is giving her small hometown of Spring Hill a place for kids to let their imaginations loose.

Run by JoAnn Romano, Nana’s Tiny Town, is a miniature city museum where kids can pretend to run a bank, shop for groceries and more.

Nana’s Tiny Town is located at 111 S. Main St.

