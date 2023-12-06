The Pearl Harbor Memorial Park in Mission. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.
The city of Mission on Thursday is hosting its annual remembrance ceremony of the attack on Pearl Harbor.
As in years past, the remembrance ceremony features a recognition of veterans and a special guest to shed insight on the attack, which occurred on Dec. 7, 1941, said Penn Almoney, the city of Mission’s parks and recreation director.
“There are 56 service members (in the region) who survived Pearl Harbor, and that’s pretty significant for this region and this community,” Almoney said. “So at the heart of why we’re doing this is to recognize their sacrifice and never forget it.”
Mission’s Pearl Harbor ceremony dates back to 2004
