Manjit’s professional journey took him to Canada, where Paramjit joined him to finalize their nuptials, marking the beginning of their shared adventures. From humble beginnings in a foreign country, they transformed their modest resources into a life of abundance, filled with love and cherished memories.

Manjit spent his early years supporting his family by working on their farm in Punjab, demonstrating from a young age his strong work ethic and determination. At the tender age of 15, he left his homeland for Scotland to pursue his education at the University of Glasgow, driven by a dream to become an engineer. Upon completing his studies, Manjit returned to India, and fate led him to Bombay, where he was introduced to the love of his life, Paramjit Kaur Sagoo.

Manjit Singh Sagoo, 79, of Overland Park, Kansas, passed away on Monday, December 4, 2023. He was born on October 25, 1944 in Cheema Kalan, Punjab, India to Assa Singh and Avtar Kaur (Ghatora) Sagoo. From Punjab, Manjit embarked on a remarkable journey that spanned continents and enriched the lives of those fortunate enough to know him.

Over the years, Manjit’s career took him and Paramjit across North America. They moved from Canada to the United States in 1976, and after five relocations across the country, they finally found a place to call home in Kansas. Here, they cultivated enduring friendships within the community, creating a haven of warmth and hospitality. In Kansas, Manjit devoted two decades to Pentair, making a tremendous impact to the organization through numerous designs and projects.

Manjit’s professional pursuits were not just a means to an end; they were a testament to his belief in making a positive impact. He often said, “You do not work for the money; you work for what you can do to help people and make a contribution to this world.” Manjit exemplified this through his work, which helped bring clean water to people who otherwise may not have had access to this necessity of life.

Outside of work, Manjit found joy in music, indulging in singing and playing the tabla, and reciting ghazals to his loved ones. His passion for these artistic expressions was surpassed only by his devotion to his family. A loving husband, he adored Paramjit, and his children and grandchildren held a special place in his heart.

Manjit dedicated his life to ensuring the well-being of his family, and for that they are forever grateful. His legacy is one of resilience, generosity, and a commitment to leaving the world better than how he found it.

Manjit is survived by his loving wife, Paramjit Sagoo; children, Gurpaul Sagoo (Kimberly) and Sharonjit Sagoo; grandchildren, Devinder and Dominic; brothers, Jagjit Singh Sagoo (Darshana), Sukhjit Singh Sagoo (Baljit), Swaranjit Singh Sagoo (Seetal); and sisters, Harinderjit Kaur Wassan (Kuldeep), Harjit Kaur Bharaj (Harinder); and sister-in-law, Ranjit Kaur Sagoo.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Assa Singh and Avtar Kaur (Ghatora) Sagoo, and brother, Jasjit Singh Sagoo.

The family will receive guests for a visitation on Saturday, December 9, 2023, from 1:00-2:00 p.m. at Penwell Gabel Funeral Home, 14275 S. Black Bob Rd., Olathe, KS 66062, the service will follow at 2:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions in Manjit’s memory be made to:

American Association of Kidney PatientsArthritis National Research FoundationJoslin Diabetes CenterClick here to view the service.