Manjit Singh Sagoo

Manjit Singh Sagoo, 79, of Overland Park, Kansas, passed away on Monday, December 4, 2023. He was born on October 25, 1944 in Cheema Kalan, Punjab, India to Assa Singh and Avtar Kaur (Ghatora) Sagoo. From Punjab, Manjit embarked on a remarkable journey that spanned continents and enriched the lives of those fortunate enough to know him.

Manjit spent his early years supporting his family by working on their farm in Punjab, demonstrating from a young age his strong work ethic and determination. At the tender age of 15, he left his homeland for Scotland to pursue his education at the University of Glasgow, driven by a dream to become an engineer. Upon completing his studies, Manjit returned to India, and fate led him to Bombay, where he was introduced to the love of his life, Paramjit Kaur Sagoo.

Manjit’s professional journey took him to Canada, where Paramjit joined him to finalize their nuptials, marking the beginning of their shared adventures. From humble beginnings in a foreign country, they transformed their modest resources into a life of abundance, filled with love and cherished memories.