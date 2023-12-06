  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Kristen Suzanne Tolman

Kristen Suzanne Tolman, age 50, passed away unexpectedly on December 1, 2023.

A full obituary will be provided shortly.

Visitation:
Saturday, December 9, 2023 from 9:30am to 10:00am
Penwell-Gabel – Olathe Chapel
14275 South Black Bob Road
Olathe, KS 66062
913-768-6777