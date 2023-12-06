  Roxie Hammill  - Johnson County

Johnson County wants to convert Lenexa hotel into homeless shelter

A La Quinta the county wants to convert into a homeless shelter.

The La Quinta Inn and Suites in Lenexa near I-35 and 95th Street is being considered as a site for a permanent emergency shelter for people experiencing homelessness. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.

A La Quinta Inn and Suites next to Interstate 35 in Lenexa is being considered for a future emergency homeless shelter by county commissioners, who will discuss whether to buy the hotel and a vacant Denny’s next door with $6 million in federal coronavirus relief funds.

The item will get a first review at the commission’s Thursday’s agenda review meeting. After that, the question could go for a vote at the commission’s Dec. 14 regular meeting.

The purchase would be a first step toward establishing a non-congregate shelter with 50 private rooms and support services to help the occupants move toward stable, permanent housing, according to staff reports.