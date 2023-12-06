Janice Marie Clune

Janice is survived by her husband Peter F. Clune Jr., and her children, Mary Beth (Mark) Compton, Peter (Ellen) Clune III, John (Angela) Clune, and Patty (Scott) Herron. Also, her siblings George (Janice) Kopp, Terry (Rita) Kopp, Jim Kopp, Kathleen (Jim) Grasser, Bob (Heidi) Kopp, Mike (Beth) Kopp, Betty (Chris) Bugler, and Bill Kopp.

Janice was preceded in death by her parents, Betty and George Kopp, her siblings, Barbara and Danny, and many other loved ones.

Overland Park, Kansas – Janice Marie (Kopp) Clune was born on August 14, 1947, in Kansas City, MO to Betty and George Kopp, and was the 4th of their 11 children. On December 2, 2023, she passed peacefully from this life at home surrounded by her loving family.

Janice was known for her kind and caring heart, and all who crossed her path felt welcome and special. Her warm smile could light up a room, and her laugh was contagious. She always asked others how they and their family were doing, and listened intently to their answers (no matter how long, and often to Pete’s dismay). The cornerstones of her life were family, faith, and friends.

She was raised in Kansas City, and attended Visitation Catholic School and St. Teresa’s Academy. Janice was in the first RN graduating class of the Metropolitan Junior College of Kansas City Nursing Program. She made lifelong friends at each of these schools and cherished these relationships throughout her life.

Janice spent her career as a surgical nurse. She provided loving care for her patients, and was part of a fantastic group of nurses who were like sisters.

In 1969, she married her high school sweetheart, Pete Clune. They were best friends, parents, and grandparents together. Pete was a devoted caregiver until she passed in their home. Next month they would have celebrated their 55th Wedding Anniversary.

By far her most treasured role was as a mother and beloved “Nana” to her 11 grandchildren. She never missed a musical performance, school play or sporting event. She always had special treats, fun and hugs for each and every one of her grandkids. Her legacy will be carried on by her grandchildren, Tommy, Joey and Ben Compton, Lily, Amelia, and Chloe Clune, Johnny and Lucy Clune, and Lizzie, Jessie, and Scotty Herron. She was Aunt Janice to over 35 nieces and nephews, and she adored her extended family.

The struggle with her Alzheimer’s Disease was real, but her grace, spirit and sparkle were never extinguished. She consistently conveyed her love for her family and friends through the unwavering light in her beautiful brown eyes.

Janice was blessed by caregivers who provided phenomenal support, and became like family. Her family will be forever grateful.

Visitation will be Thursday, December 7 at 9:30 am followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am at St. Thomas More, 11822 Holmes Road, KC MO 64131.

A private burial will be held at Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to the KU Endowment – Alzheimer’s Disease Center, or Operation Breakthrough.

Please leave words of condolence for the family at www.mcgilleystatelinechapel.com.