Janice Marie Clune

Overland Park, Kansas – Janice Marie (Kopp) Clune was born on August 14, 1947, in Kansas City, MO to Betty and George Kopp, and was the 4th of their 11 children. On December 2, 2023, she passed peacefully from this life at home surrounded by her loving family.

Janice was preceded in death by her parents, Betty and George Kopp, her siblings, Barbara and Danny, and many other loved ones.

Janice is survived by her husband Peter F. Clune Jr., and her children, Mary Beth (Mark) Compton, Peter (Ellen) Clune III, John (Angela) Clune, and Patty (Scott) Herron. Also, her siblings George (Janice) Kopp, Terry (Rita) Kopp, Jim Kopp, Kathleen (Jim) Grasser, Bob (Heidi) Kopp, Mike (Beth) Kopp, Betty (Chris) Bugler, and Bill Kopp.