Greenwood, Missouri – D. Carol Kjelshus, 99, passed away on November 14, 2023 in her home. She was born August 8, 1924 in Dodgeville, WI to Wesley and Elizabeth (Thomas) Walker. She graduated from the University of Minnesota School of Nursing in Public Health. She met her husband, Ben Kjelshus while attending the University of Minnesota. They married Dec. 20, 1949, they were married for 68 years before he preceded her in death in 2018.

She worked in nursing throughout the years in Chicago, Ill, Kent, Ohio, and Kansas City MO. She had many interests; she enjoyed beekeeping for many years, making quilts for charity while living in Urich, MO and enjoyed knitting hats and mittens for others in need. She enjoyed listening to music before she lost her hearing. She felt education was important. Getting married and being a mom were major points in her life and she enjoyed seeing her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and always inquired about their wellbeing.